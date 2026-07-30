Us Strikes Irgc Targets After Attempted Iranian Attacks As Me Conflict Widens

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that its forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to yesterday’s attempted missile attacks on US forces.

“CENTCOM assets struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities. The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries,” read CENTCOM press release.

On July 28, IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed to the Middle East and remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta after a US-owned gas storage tanker was struck, according to an initial assessment by British maritime security firm Ambrey, which said the vessel had been hit by a drone.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry confirmed the blaze but did not mention any drone involvement, while responsibility for the incident remained unclear.

The developments came after US strikes in Iran on Wednesday, launched following President Donald Trump’s pledge to respond to Iranian attacks on American troops. Iran said it had fired missiles at US bases in Jordan and targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran also rejected an Omani proposal for joint management of the strategic waterway. The conflict, which began in February, has continued after a temporary June ceasefire collapsed amid renewed fighting over the strait.