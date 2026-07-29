Pakistan, Kuwait eye new Investment Drive as PM Shehbaz seeks ‘Economic Reset’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reaffirmed close strategic coordination on regional peace, economic cooperation and high-level diplomatic engagement during talks in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The high-profile meeting focused on growing momentum in Pakistan-Kuwait relations at a time of heightened regional uncertainty. Welcoming the visiting foreign minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm wishes to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, describing Pakistan and Kuwait as trusted partners bound by shared values, mutual confidence and decades of brotherly ties.

Regional security topped discussions as PM reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering solidarity with Kuwait and other Gulf nations, strongly condemning attacks carried out against friendly Gulf states during the ongoing regional conflict.

Sharif said Pakistan remains committed to playing the role of an honest mediator and facilitator for peace, while thanking the Kuwaiti leadership for backing Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions.

The two sides also turned their attention to expanding economic cooperation, expressing a shared determination to unlock fresh opportunities in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, maritime affairs and workforce development. The prime minister welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and called for translating political goodwill into stronger economic partnerships.

Recognising the role of overseas Pakistanis, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Kuwaiti government for hosting the Pakistani community, noting that Pakistani workers continue to make valuable contributions to Kuwait’s economic and social development.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reaffirmed his country’s commitment to broadening cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest. Kuwaiti foreign minister also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in promoting diplomacy and regional peace, while expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kuwait during challenging times.