Pilgrims to choose Hajj year under Pakistan’s new four-year registration system

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of Pakistan’s Hajj management system, introducing a four-year Hajj registration and waiting list policy that will allow intending pilgrims to select their preferred Hajj year in advance.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said prospective pilgrims would be able to reserve a place for the Hajj year of their choice by depositing an estimated 10% of the expected Hajj cost at the time of registration.

He said the 2027–2030 Hajj Policy has been designed to promote transparency, digital governance, accountability, merit-based selection and improved services for pilgrims.

“This is not merely a new policy but the beginning of comprehensive and long-term reforms in Pakistan’s Hajj management system,” Sardar Yousuf said.

Under the new framework, the government will be able to sign long-term contracts of up to four years for accommodation, transportation, catering, air travel and cargo services. The minister said these agreements would help improve service quality while lowering overall costs.

He added that every stage of the Hajj process—from registration and selection to complaint handling and post-Hajj evaluation—would be managed through a fully digital system.

Outlining the quota arrangement, Sardar Yousuf said the existing allocation of 60% for the government scheme and 40% for the private scheme would remain in place from 2027 to 2030 unless amended by the federal cabinet.

The minister said the government’s role would gradually shift from directly managing Hajj operations to acting as a regulator, monitor and quality assurance body, while the private sector’s participation would continue to expand.

Pilgrims will be selected through a transparent digital waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis, he said.

The government also plans to introduce multiple Hajj packages with varying durations under the Government Hajj Scheme, giving pilgrims greater flexibility to choose an option that best suits their needs.

Sardar Yousuf said all procurement and contracting processes would be conducted transparently in accordance with government procurement rules in both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He added that any surplus amount remaining after the completion of Hajj operations would be refunded to pilgrims.

To further improve service quality, both public and private Hajj operations will undergo independent third-party evaluations, while the registration and monitoring of private Hajj operators will be based on their performance and compliance with prescribed service standards rather than quota allocation alone.