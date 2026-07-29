Pakistan, Kuwait condemn attacks on Gulf countries, pledge stronger cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait while emphasizing enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, information technology and other key sectors.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on the regional situation, matters of mutual interest and plans for the exchange of high-level delegations in the near future. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with the federal ministers for defence, commerce, national food security and research, communications, maritime affairs and petroleum, the prime minister’s adviser and other senior government officials, also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

The prime minister highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, built on shared values and mutual trust, saying the two countries had always stood by each other in times of both hardship and prosperity.

Discussing the regional situation, Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the leadership and people of Kuwait and strongly condemned the attacks carried out against Kuwait and other brotherly Gulf states during the ongoing regional conflict.

He reiterated that Pakistan was playing the role of an honest and sincere mediator and facilitator for peace in the region and thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for supporting these diplomatic efforts.

On bilateral relations, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Kuwait in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, maritime affairs and workforce development.

He also appreciated Kuwait’s hospitality towards the Pakistani community and praised its valuable contribution to the country’s social and economic development.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Kuwaiti leadership and reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He praised Pakistan’s efforts, particularly those of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in promoting dialogue and diplomacy to help resolve the current regional crisis and restore peace.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also thanked Pakistan’s leadership and people for their unwavering support and solidarity with Kuwait during difficult times. Both leaders underscored the importance of continued consultations and close coordination on issues of mutual interest and agreed to exchange high-level delegations in the near future to advance bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also renewed his invitation to the Crown Prince of Kuwait to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Separately, the Kuwaiti foreign minister met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, accompanied by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nasser Abdulrahman J. Al Mutairi, discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Pakistani military leadership.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued cooperation with Kuwait at all levels, stressing that both countries share a common vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s steadfast support, its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability, and the deep brotherly relations between the two countries, the ISPR added.