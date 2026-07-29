Saudi Arabia, US attack Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq after drone strikes

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced military strikes on what it described as specific Iran-backed militia positions in Iraq following drone attacks targeting the Kingdom’s oil facilities.

According to Arab media reports, the operation was carried out in coordination with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Saudi Ministry of Defense spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the armed forces targeted locations linked to elements allegedly involved in attacks on Saudi Arabia’s critical oil infrastructure.

Arab media reported that the Royal Saudi Air Force struck four locations in Iraq, including Basra, Wasit, Karbala and the Nineveh Plains. Saudi officials said Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq had continued carrying out hostile activities against the Kingdom, prompting the response.

Al-Maliki said the operation was conducted to protect Saudi Arabia’s national security, energy infrastructure and economic interests. He added that the Kingdom reserves the right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, citizens and strategic facilities against future threats.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also confirmed the operation, stating that the strikes were carried out under the right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The ministry alleged that Iran-backed militias launched drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities from Iraqi territory, leading to what it described as a limited and targeted military response.

Saudi Arabia said it does not seek further regional escalation but would take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty and national interests if threatened.

Separately, US officials said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran toward a U.S. military base in Jordan, but claimed all of the missiles were intercepted by U.S. air defense systems before reaching their target.

In a statement posted on social media, U.S. Central Command said all American personnel deployed in the Middle East remain safe and that forces across the region remain on high alert.

According to US officials, more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are currently deployed across the Middle East on various missions, including operations related to the enforcement of the U.S. maritime blockade against Iran.