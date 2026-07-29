Federal Board class 9 annual examination 2026 results today

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will officially announce the Class 9 (SSC Part I) Annual Examination 2026 results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:15 AM.

Students awaiting their Matric Part I results will be able to access their results immediately after the official announcement through the FBISE online portal as well as the board’s SMS service.

How to Check FBISE Class 9 Results Online

Students can check their results through the official FBISE website by following these steps:

Visit the official FBISE website.

Open the SSC Result 2026 section.

Enter your roll number.

Click Search Result to view your result.

How to Check FBISE Class 9 Results via SMS

FBISE also offers an SMS service for students who prefer to receive their results on their mobile phones. Students who provided their mobile numbers during the registration process may receive their results directly via SMS after the official announcement.