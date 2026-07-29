CNSC Chief Gen Aamer Raza engages Pak Navy, Air Chiefs after taking charge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first-ever Commander of the National Strategic Command (CNSC), General Syed Aamer Raza, held separate meetings with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, where discussions centered on national security, strategic preparedness and inter-services cooperation.

At Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also congratulated General Aamer Raza on taking charge of the newly established command. The two commanders discussed professional matters, strategic cooperation and issues related to national defence, underscoring the importance of seamless coordination between the country’s military services.

The back-to-back meetings are being viewed as General Aamer Raza’s first major strategic outreach since assuming office and signal Pakistan’s continued focus on strengthening joint operational planning, military integration and defence preparedness amid an evolving regional security landscape.

At Naval Headquarters, Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated General Aamer Raza on becoming the inaugural Commander of the National Strategic Command and welcomed him to his new role. The two military leaders reviewed the evolving maritime security environment and exchanged views on strategic challenges facing the region.

Naval Chief reaffirmed that the Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to defend the country’s maritime interests and secure its sea frontiers against emerging threats. General Aamer Raza commended the Navy’s operational readiness and praised its continued role in safeguarding Pakistan’s coastline and maritime domain.

The meetings come amid armed forces’ commitment to enhancing inter-services synergy and ensuring that Pakistan’s strategic, maritime and aerial defence capabilities remain aligned to meet future security challenges.