Islamabad’s I-8 Markaz Plaza erupts in Massive Fire

ISLAMABAD – A major fire broke out at restaurant in Islamabad’s busy I-8 Markaz, sending thick clouds of smoke across the commercial area and triggering panic among residents, shopkeepers, and visitors.

Flames quickly intensified while heavy smoke spread throughout I-8 market. The dense smoke affected visibility and created breathing difficulties for people present in the vicinity.

ISLAMABAD: Fire brigade teams have arrived at the scene after a fire broke out in a building in I-8 Markaz. According to the Islamabad District Administration, firefighters have begun efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The cause of the fire and… pic.twitter.com/jCtYZl3fKh — Islamabad Tribune (@ICTTribune) July 29, 2026

Emergency response teams reached the scene and launched a firefighting operation to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Multiple fire vehicles were deployed as authorities worked to bring the situation under control.

Islamabad District Administration confirmed that firefighting efforts were underway, with rescue teams actively engaged at the site. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire, while details regarding the extent of property damage and any casualties remain awaited.

People at the scene raised concerns over the initial emergency response, claiming there was a delay in reaching the affected location. However, authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the response timeline.

The situation remains developing as firefighters continue their operation. Citizens have been advised to avoid I-8 Markaz routes and provide clear passage to emergency vehicles responding to the incident.