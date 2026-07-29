Pakistani forces hunts down over 30 Terrorists in overnight operations across KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Security forces intensified nationwide counter-terrorism drive, killing 32 militants in coordinated operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The latest action came as part of ongoing intelligence-based operations against militant networks and their facilitators, with security forces targeting hideouts and operational bases linked to groups described by authorities as Indian-sponsored terrorist organisations.

A series of targeted operations were launched during night of July 28-29 in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During these operations, security forces engaged multiple militant locations and successfully eliminated 24 terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khwarij.

In separate operation in Nushki district of Balochistan, security forces conducted intelligence-led raids against militants linked to Fitna al Hindustan. Following an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, officials confirmed. Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the militants during the operations. The recovered material was later destroyed to prevent its further use in terrorist activities.

Officials said clearance and sanitisation operations are still underway in the affected areas to track down any remaining militants, their facilitators or support networks.

The operations are being conducted under the broader counter-terrorism campaign “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Security agencies have reiterated their resolve to continue pursuing militant networks until the threat of terrorism is completely eliminated.