FBISE Class 9 Gazette Download PDF 2026 (Matric Result)

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday declared results of Matric Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I (Class 9 Annual Examinations 2026.

FBISE results were announced at 11:15 a.m. on July 29, with the board simultaneously unveiling the names of the top position holders for this year’s matric examinations.

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Soon after the announcement, the FBISE activated its online result portal, enabling candidates to check their marks by entering their roll numbers. Thousands of students rushed to access the website as the much-awaited results became available.

The board has also released the SSC Result Gazette 2026, which contains comprehensive examination records, including institution-wise and candidate-wise results, overall performance data, and the list of successful candidates. The gazette is expected to be available for download through the board’s official platform.

Students who appeared in the SSC Part I and Part II annual examinations can view their results by visiting the FBISE results portal, selecting the SSC Results 2026 section, entering their roll number, and submitting the required details. Candidates are advised to download or print their result cards for future academic admissions and documentation.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of students preparing for the next stage of their academic journey, with many now awaiting admissions to higher secondary institutions based on their matriculation performance.