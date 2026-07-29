Iran to receive Chinese-made air defence missile systems, say reports

Iran is expected to receive an initial shipment of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defence missile systems within weeks as Tehran works to strengthen its defensive capabilities following months of conflict with the US and Isarael, according to sources cited by Reuters.

The reported deal involves the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including China-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles. The agreement is valued at an estimated $60 million to $70 million, making it one of Iran’s largest known efforts to improve short-range air defence capabilities.

Reuters reported that the contract was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company described by sources as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier.

The move comes after fighting involving the United States and Israel exposed weaknesses in Iran’s ability to protect military facilities and strategic infrastructure. Iran has been seeking to rebuild its defence network after strikes targeted sites linked to its missile, drone and air-defence programmes.

The reported delivery of hundreds of portable air-defence systems would significantly increase Iran’s short-range defensive capabilities and highlight growing military ties between Tehran and Beijing.

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the reports, saying the claims were “completely groundless” and that China has consistently worked to promote peace and end conflicts.