Pakistan Pace Attack under ICC Fire after heated on-field celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s convincing performance against West Indies has been overshadowed by disciplinary action after International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned fast bowlers Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas for their on-field celebrations during the opening Test of the ICC World Test Championship.

ICC ruled that both pacers breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits players from using words, gestures or actions after dismissing a batter that could be considered insulting, provocative or likely to trigger an aggressive response.

Khurram Shahzad received the heavier punishment after celebrating the dismissal of West Indies batter Shai Hope in the 17th over of the hosts’ second innings. According to the ICC, the Pakistani pacer approached Hope in an aggressive manner following the wicket, prompting match officials to charge him with misconduct. He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

Abbas was also found guilty after claiming the final wicket of the match. The veteran seamer celebrated close to West Indies batter Jomel Warrican, with the ICC ruling that his actions also crossed the line under its Code of Conduct. Abbas escaped a financial penalty but received an official reprimand along with one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

Both bowlers admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Jeff Crowe, bringing the matter to an immediate conclusion without the need for a formal disciplinary hearing. The charges were laid by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Kettleborough, together with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal, following their assessment of the incidents during the match.

While the punishments are relatively minor, the demerit points could become significant if further violations occur. Under ICC regulations, players who accumulate four or more demerit points within a 24-month period see those points converted into suspension points, potentially resulting in a ban of one Test match or two white-ball internationals.

The episode is reminder that ICC continues to closely monitor player conduct, even in the heat of fiercely contested Test cricket. Although passionate celebrations remain part of the game’s appeal, the governing body has made it clear that any action perceived as intimidating or disrespectful towards opponents will invite disciplinary action.