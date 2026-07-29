Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win third Central Asian Volleyball Championship title

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan clinched the 2026 CAVA Central Asian Volleyball Championship title for the third time after defeating Bangladesh in straight sets in the final held at the Liaquat Gymnasium Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Earlier in the tournament, Bangladesh secured a place in the final by defeating Uzbekistan in the first semifinal. Pakistan then booked its spot in the title clash after overcoming Sri Lanka in the second semifinal.

In the championship final, Pakistan delivered a dominant performance to defeat Bangladesh 3-0 and lift the trophy.

The hosts won the match with set scores of 25-20, 25-16, and 25-20, sealing their third CAVA Central Asian Volleyball Championship crown.