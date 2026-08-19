England win toss, elect to bowl first in Leeds Test against Pakistan

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds.

Pakistan will be without star batter Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the match due to a finger injury. Salman Ali Agha has been named captain in his absence.

Ahead of the match, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said the team’s morale was high after winning the practice match.

England have successfully chased fourth-innings targets of 294, 251 and 371 runs during their last three visits to the venue.

Joe Root will lead England in a Test match for the second time. He previously served as the team’s Test captain from 2017 to 2022. His second stint as captain begins with England’s three-Test series against Pakistan.

The second Test will be played at Lord’s from August 27, while the third and final Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.