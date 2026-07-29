Veteran actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed reveals on-set humiliation

Pakistan’s entertainment industry has rallied behind veteran actor and acclaimed writer Syed Mohammad Ahmed after he revealed that he was repeatedly mocked by a much younger actor during the filming of a television drama. The disclosure sparked widespread sympathy and calls from fellow artists for the unnamed actor to issue a public apology.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, without revealing the individual’s identity, said the actor—around four decades younger than him—continuously ridiculed him throughout the shoot. He recalled that, in front of other people in the green room, the actor made sarcastic remarks about his leather bag in an apparent attempt to draw attention by mocking him.

The veteran actor said the behavior went beyond casual teasing. According to him, the junior actor openly questioned why he continued to be cast in television dramas, claiming that he performed every role in the same style and always wore the same hairstyle.

Ahmed further revealed that during filming, the actor took a portable fan from a fellow actress and jokingly pointed it at his head like a hair dryer, pretending to style his hair while making fun of him in front of the cast and crew.

He said he could have responded at the time but chose not to, fearing it would disrupt the shooting environment and lower him to the same level of behavior. He also worried that any reaction from his side could have been recorded on a mobile phone or camera and sparked unnecessary controversy.

Although he completed the day’s shoot in silence, Ahmed admitted the incident deeply affected him. He said he spent the entire night thinking about the humiliation he had endured, adding that it was painful to remain silent while a relatively new actor publicly disrespected him.

The veteran actor emphasized that the producers, director, and other members of the production team treated him with great respect, and he did not want one person’s inappropriate conduct to spoil the atmosphere of the entire project.

Following his remarks, several leading actors publicly expressed support for Ahmed.

Actor and director Shamoon Abbasi said he knew the identity of the junior actor and urged him to apologize before his name became public. He described Syed Mohammad Ahmed as one of the industry’s most dignified and courteous artists, adding that younger performers should learn from senior actors like him.

Actor Faisal Qureshi also reacted strongly, saying he wanted to know the actor’s identity. “Sir, tell us the name, then the matter will be between me and that actor,” he said.

Actor Syed Jibran echoed similar sentiments, saying that although Ahmed had shown restraint by withholding the actor’s name, the individual should come forward and apologize voluntarily. He added that the fact Ahmed felt compelled to recount the incident years later reflected how deeply it had hurt him.

After receiving an outpouring of support, Syed Mohammad Ahmed thanked his fellow artists and fans in an Instagram post. He said the messages, phone calls, and voice notes he received had been a great source of encouragement. Rather than dwelling on the unfortunate incident, he said he preferred to remember the love and respect shown by his colleagues, adding that it reassured him his years in the entertainment industry had not been in vain.