Who is General Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s New Four-Star General leading Strategic Command

Lieutenant General Aamer Raza was promoted to four-star general and took charge as the country’s first-ever Commander of the National Strategic Command.

The appointment places General Raza among the country’s top military decision-makers, with responsibility for overseeing one of Pakistan’s most strategically significant commands.

General Aamer Raza Profile

Gen Aamer commissioned into Pak Army’s elite 6th Lancers in 80s, and has spent almost 4 decades serving in some of the Army’s most demanding operational, command and strategic roles. His career has taken him from commanding frontline combat formations to holding some of the most influential positions at General Headquarters (GHQ), reflecting a steady rise through the military hierarchy.

Throughout his career, General Raza has commanded formations across multiple levels of the Army. His field assignments include leading:

6th Lancers Regiment

Armoured Brigade

Infantry Brigade deployed in South Waziristan

Infantry Division

IV Corps Lahore

Before his latest promotion, he was serving as Chief of the General Staff (CGS) at GHQ Rawalpindi, one of the Army’s most powerful staff appointments responsible for coordinating operations and intelligence at the highest level.

General Aamer Raza’s career extends well beyond battlefield command.

He has served as Chief of Staff, II Corps, Director General, Weapons and Equipment Directorate, and Chairman, Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)

His tenure at Heavy Industries Taxila, beginning in April 2020, placed him at the centre of Pakistan’s indigenous defence production, overseeing one of the country’s largest military manufacturing organizations responsible for armoured vehicles, tanks and defence equipment.

He graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad He also earned a degree in International Relations from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and completed advanced studies in warfare, strategy and national security at NDU.

General Raza has also played a major role in shaping future generations of Pakistan Army officers.

He has served as Instructor at the School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare, Director of the Faculty of Research and Doctrinal Studies, Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

These appointments placed him among the Army’s senior educators responsible for developing operational doctrine and preparing officers for higher command.

In October 2022, General Aamer Raza was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General before taking command of IV Corps Lahore in May 2023. He was later appointed Chief of the General Staff, one of the Army’s most influential positions, overseeing strategic planning, operational coordination and military preparedness from GHQ.

With his elevation to four-star general, General Aamer Raza has now become the first Commander of the National Strategic Command, a newly established position that further strengthens Pakistan’s strategic command structure.