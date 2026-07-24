Professor’s daughter mauled by stray dogs in Punjab University

LAHORE – A young girl was injured after being attacked by stray dogs on the campus of Punjab University, prompting renewed calls for authorities to address the growing stray dog population in Lahore.

According to the information provided, the victim is the young daughter of a university professor. She sustained multiple deep injuries to different parts of her body in the attack and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, university teachers and employees demanded immediate measures to eliminate the presence of stray dogs on the campus, saying the issue poses a serious risk to students, staff and their families.

The attack came on the same day that two young children were reportedly injured in a separate stray dog attack in a housing society near Sundar. Both children were taken to hospital for treatment.

The latest incidents follow reports that two children died in separate stray dog attacks a few days earlier, adding to concerns over public safety.

Residents say the number of stray dogs in Lahore has increased significantly, making it difficult for people to move around safely. They have urged the government to take effective action to protect human lives, stressing that controlling the stray dog population has become an urgent public safety issue.