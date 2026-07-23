Woman arrested in Karachi for motorcycle theft, husband on the run

KARACHI – Police have arrested a woman allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft ring during a raid in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area, while her husband managed to escape.

According to Karachi Police, the suspect, identified as Sehar Batool, was apprehended following a tip-off. Investigators said her arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage.

Police alleged that Sehar Batool and her husband were involved in dozens of motorcycle theft cases across the city. CCTV footage reportedly shows the couple stealing and riding away on a motorcycle.

سولجر بازار پولیس نے موٹر سائیکل لفٹنگ میں ملوث خاتون ملزمہ کو گرفتار کرلیا۔ ملزمہ سحر بتول کو CCTV فوٹیج کی مدد سے گرفتار کیا گیا جبکہ اس کے قبضے سے چوری شدہ موٹر سائیکل (KQX-2361) برآمد کرلی گئی۔ پولیس کے مطابق ملزمہ اپنے فرار شوہر کے ساتھ متعدد وارداتوں میں ملوث رہی ہے pic.twitter.com/z1D4aB3Cn6 — Karachi Police (@KarachiPolice_) July 23, 2026

A stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the woman’s possession during the operation.

Police said a case has been registered against the arrested suspect and her absconding husband, while further investigation is underway.