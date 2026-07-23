Petrol Price crosses Rs331 in Pakistan, Diesel hovers at Rs378

ISLAMABAD – Another increase in petroleum prices for July 24, as Petrol hits Rs331.52, making travel even more expensive amid the global oil crisis.

Under the latest adjustment by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), petrol prices have jumped by Rs4.40 per litre, taking the rate from Rs327.12 to Rs331.52 per litre, pushing the cost of filling up vehicles further out of reach for many consumers.

Diesel also joined the price hike club, rising by Rs3.62 per litre from Rs375.04 to Rs378.66 per litre. Petroleum Division confirmed the revised rates through an official notification issued in Islamabad on July 23, with the new prices coming into effect from July 24, 2026.

The latest increase arrives as another “relief package” of sorts for already struggling consumers, who may now have to adjust their travel plans, transport budgets, and household expenses once again. Since fuel costs influence everything from public transport fares to delivery charges and prices of everyday goods, the impact is expected to go far beyond petrol pumps.

Petroleum prices are revised periodically under the government’s pricing mechanism, with adjustments linked to international oil prices, currency exchange rates, and other market factors.