Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs327, Diesel hits Rs375.04 for July 23

Another blow to Pakistanis as the federal government announced fresh increase in petroleum prices, making petrol, diesel and kerosene more expensive from July 23.

Acting on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the government increased the price of petrol by Rs6.39 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs327.12 per litre.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), widely used by the transport and agriculture sectors, has been raised by Rs7.83 per litre, taking the new price to Rs375.04 per litre.

The government has also increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs7.80 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs297.17 per litre.

The revised prices, notified by OGRA, will come into effect from July 23, adding further pressure on households and businesses already grappling with rising living costs. The latest hike is expected to increase transportation and logistics expenses, raising concerns over another round of inflation across essential goods and services.