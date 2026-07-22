Petrol dealers postpone nationwide strike after government assurances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has announced that the government will raise petroleum dealers’ concerns over profit margins with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the federal cabinet, prompting dealers to postpone their planned nationwide strike.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Malik said the government is fully aware of the challenges facing the public and is committed to resolving the issues raised by petroleum dealers.

He assured dealers that a meeting with OGRA would be held soon to discuss their profit margins, adding that a summary proposing a permanent solution would also be presented to the federal cabinet.

Malik said the government’s objective is to improve transparency in the petroleum sector and pledged to advocate for the dealers’ legitimate demands at every forum over the next two weeks. He also assured them that their long-standing issues would be addressed as quickly as possible.

Following the government’s assurances, petrol pump owners expressed confidence that the profit margin issue would be resolved within the next two weeks and announced that they had decided to postpone their planned strike for the time being.