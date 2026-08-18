Electricity consumers face Rs41bn burden as CPPA seeks Rs2.52 per unit hike

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in electricity prices for consumers across the country.

The request has been submitted under the July fuel price adjustment mechanism. The proposed increase is based on electricity generation costs recorded during the month.

The CPPA stated that 10.78% of electricity generated in July came from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), with generation from the fuel costing Rs47.37 per unit. LNG-based generation accounted for Rs77.19 billion of the total electricity produced during the month.

Meanwhile, 1.42% of electricity was generated using furnace oil, with the cost of such generation amounting to Rs10.77 billion.

The request showed that hydropower accounted for 39.81% of electricity generation, while local coal contributed 10.91%. Imported coal accounted for 14.38% and nuclear sources provided 10.10% of the electricity generated in July.

The fuel cost for nuclear power generation stood at Rs3.02 per unit.

The CPPA also reported that around 31 million units of electricity were generated using diesel during July. Generation from diesel carried a cost of Rs54.47 per unit.

NEPRA said it will conduct a hearing on the CPPA’s request on August 27. If approved, the proposed adjustment would place an additional burden of around Rs41 billion, including General Sales Tax, on electricity consumers.