Mobile call, data package prices raised as PTA issues updated tariff sheets

ISLAMABAD – Mobile network operators across Pakistan have increased the prices of call and data packages, while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released updated tariff sheets for 15 hybrid and data-only packages.

According to the PTA, the prices of some mobile packages have been increased by up to 33%, with monthly call and data bundles becoming as much as Rs500 more expensive.

The revised tariffs also include increases of up to Rs300 for 15-day packages, Rs130 for weekly hybrid packages, Rs21 for three-day packages, Rs20 for two-day packages and Rs5 for one-day hybrid packages.

The PTA said it has further enhanced its Consumer Awareness section to help users make informed choices. The updated portal now provides revised tariff sheets, current prices, validity periods, package benefits and quarterly details for 15 hybrid and data-only packages, allowing consumers to compare offers from different mobile operators more easily.

The regulator said promoting transparency in the telecommunications sector and safeguarding consumers’ interests remain its top priorities.