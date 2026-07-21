New Petrol Price in Pakistan for July 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis witnessed another increase in Petrol Price as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) jacked up price of petrol by Rs4.93 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs320.73 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs7.15 per litre to Rs367.21 per litre.

POLs Increase Old Price New Price Petrol Rs4.93 Rs315.80 Rs320.73 Diesel (HSD) Rs7.15 Rs360.06 Rs367.21

The revised prices came into effect immediately and are expected to trigger another round of inflation, with higher transportation and freight costs likely to push up the prices of food, groceries, and other essential commodities.

The fuel price hike has coincided with a standoff between the government and petroleum dealers, intensifying fears of fuel shortages across the country.

Negotiations between Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA) ended without a breakthrough, prompting the association to announce an indefinite nationwide strike beginning at 12:00am.

The dealers have strongly opposed the recently introduced daily fuel pricing formula, arguing that frequent price revisions have made it increasingly difficult to run their businesses. According to the association, the current dealer commission of Rs8 per litre is insufficient to cover operating expenses, leaving many pump owners on the brink of financial collapse.

“Our businesses are no longer sustainable,” Khan said, warning that if the dispute remains unresolved, many filling stations could be forced to shut down permanently within the next two months.

He also accused the government of using gradual daily price adjustments to soften public reaction to fuel hikes while shifting the financial burden onto petroleum dealers.