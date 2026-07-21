Pakistan renews diplomatic push to ease Iran-US tensions as PM Shehbaz meets Iranian Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Islamabad to discuss the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security environment.

The Iranian interior minister conveyed a special message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Shehbaz and briefed him on the reasons behind the recent escalation. Momeni also praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Expressing concern over the growing tensions between Tehran and Washington, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged both sides to return to negotiations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties with Iran. Both countries also agreed to maintain close coordination and regular contact.

اسلام آباد: 21 جولائی 2026۔ وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ایران کے وزیر داخلہ عزت مآب اسکندر مؤمنی کی وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ملاقات شروع ہوگئی ہے. pic.twitter.com/YmZVEpCdVC — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) July 21, 2026

During his visit, Momeni is also scheduled to meet Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Earlier, a ceremonial reception was held in honour of the Iranian interior minister at Police Lines Islamabad, where he was warmly welcomed by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

A special contingent of the Islamabad Police presented Momeni with a guard of honour, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Iran were played. Accompanied by Talal Chaudhry, the visiting minister inspected the police parade and received the salute of the smartly turned-out police contingent.

Later, Momeni visited the Pakistan Monument, where he was presented with another guard of honour by a Federal Constabulary contingent. He laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered prayers, and paid tribute to Pakistan’s fallen heroes.

The Iranian minister also viewed Islamabad city and the Margalla Hills from Shakarparian and distributed awards among police personnel in recognition of their outstanding services.