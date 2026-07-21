Two killed after oil bowser catches fire at petrol pump in Quetta

QUETTA – Two people were burned to death after an oil bowser caught fire at a petrol pump in a market near Sariab Customs in Quetta.

According to Director of Fire Services Abdul Haq Achakzai, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade responded promptly and successfully brought the blaze under control. Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene immediately.

He said firefighters carried out an extensive rescue operation, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Achakzai added that the swift response helped save the petrol pump, nearby vehicles, and surrounding properties from major damage.