Hania Aamir’s humility message sparks mixed reactions on social media

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s attempt to share a motivational message with her fans has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her humility while others criticised her choice of words and speaking style.

In a viral video circulating online, Hania Aamir is seen booking a rickshaw ride. A friend accompanying her expresses surprise, asking whether a star of her stature really intends to travel by rickshaw.

Responding to the question, Hania says, “The branch that bends bears more fruit,” explaining that people who remain humble and stay connected to their roots achieve greater success in life.

Although the actress intended to promote humility, her remark quickly became the subject of debate on social media. Several users argued that she had quoted the proverb incorrectly. One user commented that the correct saying is, “It is the branch laden with fruit that bends, not an empty one.”

Some social media users also criticised Hania Aamir’s speaking style and personality. One commenter claimed she behaves like a much younger girl, while another expressed disapproval of her choice of clothing.

However, many fans came to the actress’s defence, saying her message was about the importance of humility and that people should focus on the intent behind her words rather than a minor mistake in quoting the proverb.