CDF Munir, Iran’s Interior Minister hold talks on border security, regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and bilateral security, and effective border management.

During the meeting, the visiting Iranian minister praised Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions, encourage de-escalation, and promote peace and stability.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining close coordination and strengthening cooperative mechanisms to safeguard regional security and advance mutual prosperity.