Noreen Niazi’s statement not party policy, says PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has clarified that a controversial statement by Noreen Niazi, sister of the party’s founder, does not represent party policy but is her personal opinion.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar said that, according to his information, Noreen Niazi’s statement is around three months old and reflects her personal views rather than the party’s stance. He questioned why the statement was being resurfaced after such a long time and said controversial matters should not be brought into the mainstream media.

He stated that Pakistan’s success in the “battle for truth” is a blessing of Almighty Allah, adding that the entire world witnessed Pakistan’s success and every Pakistani is proud of it. He said Pakistan’s defense is strong and no enemy can defeat the country, warning that any future aggression would be met with an even stronger response.

Barrister Gohar said divisions in the country have already deepened, urging that past issues should not be revived and efforts should instead focus on improving the situation. He emphasized that remarks about the armed forces’ sacrifices and martyrs should be avoided, noting that while words may sometimes be spoken in the heat of the moment, certain matters should not be touched.

He opposed issuing notices to or harassing Noreen Niazi, saying a single statement does not weaken Pakistan’s defense. Referring to remarks by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the matter should now be closed as clarification has already been given.

On terrorism, Barrister Gohar said the party’s stance is clear: terrorism is a menace to the country and must be dealt with using all available resources wherever terrorists are present, as eliminating terrorism is essential for the country’s development and stability.

He further said that Azad Kashmir elections have been rescheduled and divided into three phases. While there were opinions within the party to review the decision to boycott, the boycott remains in place for now due to lack of consensus, though it may be reconsidered if conditions improve.

Regarding standing committees and the judicial commission, he said the party’s boycott continues.

On negotiations, he said talks have not yet formally begun and have only reached the stage of an offer. He expressed hope that political issues would be resolved through lasting political solutions so the country can move beyond the current situation.

Concluding his remarks, Barrister Gohar said the PTI founder’s sisters are not involved in politics and do not hold any party positions; therefore, their personal statements should not be considered the party’s stance. He added that taking such statements out of context leads to unnecessary controversies, and it would be better to close the matter and move forward.