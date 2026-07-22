MrBeast marries longtime partner Thea Booysen, shares wedding joy with fans

World-renowned YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married his longtime partner, gaming streamer and content creator Thea Booysen, officially beginning a new chapter in their lives.

The newlyweds shared the happy news with fans on social media, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers around the world.

Posting a series of wedding photos on Instagram, MrBeast wrote, “I got my Mrs. Beast, and it was the best day of my life.” The images showed the couple celebrating their wedding in a joyful and romantic setting, with fans flooding the comments section with warm wishes.

One fan wrote, “Jimmy, you deserve all the happiness,” while another described the pair as a perfect match.

For the ceremony, the 28-year-old YouTube star wore a cream-coloured tuxedo with a black bow tie, while 26-year-old Thea Booysen stunned in an elegant white lace wedding gown. The photos captured the couple’s celebration of love and happiness.

According to reports, MrBeast and Booysen first met in 2022 in South Africa through a mutual friend. Their shared passion for YouTube, science and learning new things helped bring them closer.

In January 2025, MrBeast announced their engagement in a unique way, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Thea Booysen is a well-known South African gaming streamer, author and digital content creator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in law and an honours degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University, and later earned a master’s degree in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh.

Booysen has been active on Twitch and YouTube since 2016 and is widely recognised for streaming strategy card games, earning a strong following in the online gaming community.