Benazir Income Support Prog. Audit flags Rs19 Billion Transfer Irregularities

KARACHI – Fresh questions emerged over the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) after an audit flagged more than Rs19 billion in payments allegedly transferred outside beneficiaries’ designated districts or provinces.

The audit, referred to the federal government months ago, remains unresolved, with authorities now under pressure to explain the alleged irregularities.

The disclosure came during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Subcommittee, chaired by Moeen Aamir Pirzada, where audit observations covering the period from 2010 to 2023 were reviewed. A single BISP franchise in Multan processed payments for beneficiaries belonging to 39 different districts, despite programme rules that prohibit cash withdrawals outside a beneficiary’s assigned region.

The audit flagged records showing 21 beneficiaries listed as deceased, raising further questions about the integrity of the payment system.

During the meeting, Convener Moeen Aamir Pirzada revealed that the audit objection had been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) eight months ago, but the committee has yet to receive the required record or progress report. Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay, he sought details of the officials responsible for the matter.

PAC subcommittee has now directed BISP authorities to submit all relevant records within 15 days, as lawmakers push for accountability over the alleged irregularities involving billions of rupees in public welfare funds.