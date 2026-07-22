Heavy Rain in Lahore leaves several areas underwater, raising questions over Drainage System

LAHORE – Rainfall once again exposed Lahore’s drainage woes as Bhalla Road in Federal Colony area of Johar Town was submerged under several feet of rainwater, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting daily life.

The inundated road looks like a pond after downpour, and residents called it as complete failure of the area’s drainage infrastructure. Even a moderate spell of rain was enough to flood the road, raising fresh questions over the effectiveness of civic authorities’ repeated claims regarding improved drainage arrangements.

The water brought traffic to a near standstill, forcing motorists and motorcyclists to navigate through rain water, while pedestrians struggled to cross the flooded stretch. Residents said the persistent waterlogging not only caused inconvenience but also disrupted routine business and travel across the locality.

Locals allege repeatedly informing concerned authorities about the faulty drainage system. Despite numerous complaints, they said, no lasting solution has been implemented, allowing the same crisis to resurface after every rainfall.

Expressing frustration over the recurring problem, residents urged the authorities to take immediate and permanent measures to upgrade the drainage network and ensure rainwater is cleared promptly. They warned that without a comprehensive solution, every spell of rain will continue to paralyze the area and put commuters through unnecessary hardship.