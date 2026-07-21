Lahore battered by second spell of Monsoon Rains; more showers expected this week

LAHORE – Lahore was lashed by a second monsoon spell on Tuesday, with rain continuing across several parts of the metropolis and authorities are on high alert. As fresh rainfall data shows Nishtar Town getting the highest rainfall so far, emergency teams have been mobilized while officials warn that heavier downpours are still expected in the coming hours.

The second spell of monsoon started making its presence felt in Lahore, with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) releasing the latest rainfall figures from across the city. While rainfall varied significantly between localities, Nishtar Town recorded the highest rainfall at 42.4 mm, followed by Lahore Airport with 34.2 mm and Johar Town with 20.6 mm.

مین بلیوارڈ جوہر ٹاؤن لاہور میں بارش کے بعد سڑک میں ایک بڑا گڑھا پڑ گیا ہے۔ پورا سال لگا کر یہاں سیوریج بچھائی گئی ہے اور پہلی بارش سے ہی سڑک بیٹھ گئی ہے۔ شاید تیسری چوتھی دفعہ یہ کام ہوا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/PKQBhThDLA — عوام بنام سرکار (@lawliga) July 21, 2026

With Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rainfall in the coming hours, Lahore Commissioner placed all relevant departments on high alert and directed them to complete emergency preparedness measures without delay.

Commissioner instructed drainage agencies, the Traffic Police, and the district administration to remain fully operational throughout the rain spell to prevent disruption to daily life and ensure rapid response to any emergencies. Assistant Commissioners have also been directed to personally inspect flood-prone hotspots and low-lying areas, ensuring field teams and machinery are in place before conditions worsen.

As the powerful second monsoon spell approaches, Lahore Traffic Police has also been put on alert. On the instructions of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, special arrangements have been made citywide to maintain smooth traffic flow and provide immediate assistance to motorists stranded by heavy rain.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide weather and flood hazard alert until July 24, warning that the strengthening second monsoon spell could trigger flash floods, riverine flooding, urban inundation, and landslides in vulnerable regions across Pakistan.