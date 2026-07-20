Heavy Rain batters Lahore; more showers expected until July 24

LAHORE – A fresh spell of monsoon rain swept across several parts of the Lahore on Monday noon, bringing much-needed relief from the heat but raising concerns over flooding as authorities warned of more downpours in the coming days.

Heavy rain was reported in multiple areas, including Civil Secretariat, Lahore High Court, Chauburji, Davis Road, Shimla Pahari, Mall Road, Gulberg and Ferozepur Road and several other localities, disrupting traffic. Some areas also witnessed water accumulation.

Met Office said the intermittent rain is expected to continue throughout the day, with the current monsoon spell likely to persist until July 24. The city’s current temperature stands at 36°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C and the minimum 28°C. Humidity has been recorded at 56%, with winds blowing at 8 km/h, making the weather relatively pleasant despite the wet conditions.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and exercise extreme caution in low-lying areas where rainwater is expected to accumulate, potentially causing traffic disruptions and localized flooding.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high-alert warning, forecasting the possibility of flooding in eastern and western rivers and streams, along with urban flooding in vulnerable areas between July 19 and July 23.

Authorities said an intense monsoon system, coupled with a powerful westerly weather pattern, is expected to trigger heavy rainfall across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Upper Punjab from July 20 to July 23.

The authority warned of a heightened risk of flash floods and hill torrents in mountainous regions, while also cautioning that flood surges are likely in the Chenab River at Marala and the upper reaches of the Jhelum River near Mangla.