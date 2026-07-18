Second Monsoon Spell to bring Heavy Rains to Lahore, other Punjab Cities from July 19–24

LAHORE – Amid sweltering heat, Punjab is once again preparing for dramatic shift in weather as a fresh monsoon spell is expected to sweep across Lahore and other cities, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and renewed fears of urban flooding.

Authorities warned of torrential downpours, urban flooding, and rising water levels in rivers and seasonal streams across the region next week.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the weather system will remain active from July 19 to July 24, bringing strong winds, thunderstorms, and widespread rainfall to most districts of Punjab. Officials have warned that a large amount of rain could fall within a short period, significantly increasing the risk of flash flooding and water accumulation in urban areas.

PDMA forecast heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, and Chiniot.

Rain is also expected in Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur, along with several other parts of the province.

Authorities issued high alert for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, and Faisalabad, where urban flooding is feared if heavy rain continues. The PDMA has also warned of possible flooding in local streams, Nullah Lai, the hill torrents of Murree and Galiyat, areas of Kashmir, and seasonal waterways across northeastern Punjab.

Amid looming weather threat, PDMA Director General Umar Abbas Mela has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain on alert, ensure emergency preparedness, and closely monitor the developing situation.

The warning comes after brief lull in monsoon activity triggered a sharp rise in temperatures across the province. In Lahore, the mercury climbed to near 40°C, while the Feel Like temperature reached over 45°C before the fresh spell of rain provides relief from the scorching heat.