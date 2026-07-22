Threats against commercial shipping, trading with Saudi Arabia unacceptable: Pakistan warns Houthis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan unequivocally condemned the continued threats issued by the Houthis militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Such actions threaten regional security, undermine freedom of navigation, challenge the rules-based maritime order and jeopardise uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

Threats against commercial shipping and trading with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are unacceptable and violate established principles of international law. Pakistan is particularly concerned by reports of threats directed against vessels engaged in lawful commercial trade with the Kingdom.

Pakistan reaffirms that any hostile act against Pakistani-flagged vessels or Pakistani maritime interests will be regarded as a grave threat to Pakistan’s national security and sovereign interests. Consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, Pakistan reserves its right to take all necessary measures, including lawful use of force, in the exercise of self-defence to protect its maritime assets and national interests.

Pakistan is also deeply concerned over attempts to drag the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the conflict in the Middle East and reiterates its unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While remaining steadfast in its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and regional de-escalation, Pakistan called upon all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety and security of international maritime shipping.