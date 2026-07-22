Ayesha Omar’s bold outfit sparks social media debate

A video of popular Pakistani television star Ayesha Omar shopping at a mall in Karachi has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider debate over criticism of women’s clothing choices.

In the viral clip, Ayesha is seen wearing an ivory-white outfit with a red border, paired with a sleeveless floral blouse and a red embroidered potli bag. She is shown walking through the shopping mall accompanied by security personnel while shoppers move around her.

The video gained widespread attention after an X user shared it with the caption: “Ayesha Omar is not in India or London, but walking in a mall in Karachi. Is dressing like this now being normalised?”

The post quickly drew strong backlash, with the majority of users criticizing the person who shared the video rather than the actress.

Many social media users accused the poster of unnecessarily policing a woman’s choice of clothing and urged people to respect personal freedom. One user wrote, “We all need to grow up and stop criticising women for what they wear and how they choose to dress.”

Veteran journalist Abbas Nasir also weighed in, responding: “Zeeshan Mian, it seems your faith is not strong enough. Lower your gaze and everything will be fine.”

Another user questioned the criticism, writing: “Hello Zeeshan, what’s wrong with this outfit? Please explain it to us in detail.”

The incident has reignited discussions on social media about personal freedom, women’s rights and the growing trend of scrutinising public figures over their clothing choices.