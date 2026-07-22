Ishaq Dar, EU Foreign Policy Chief reaffirm strategic partnership, stress dialogue on Iran-US tensions

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement framework.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the meeting focused on regional developments, Iran-US tensions and other issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, @KajaKallas, on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in… pic.twitter.com/WhsRkGAwMB — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 22, 2026

Both leaders agreed that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the Iran-US situation, emphasizing that diplomacy is the most effective and sustainable means of achieving peace and stability.

The two sides also discussed the impact of regional tensions on global energy markets, maritime security, international trade and supply chains.

During the meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the effective implementation of all international conventions underpinning the GSP+ framework, underscoring the country’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with the European Union.