Latest
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar, EU Foreign Policy Chief reaffirm strategic partnership, stress dialogue on Iran-US tensions

By Web Desk
7:19 pm | Jul 22, 2026
Ishaq Dar Eu Foreign Policy Chief Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Stress Dialogue On Iran Us Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement framework.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the meeting focused on regional developments, Iran-US tensions and other issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders agreed that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the Iran-US situation, emphasizing that diplomacy is the most effective and sustainable means of achieving peace and stability.

The two sides also discussed the impact of regional tensions on global energy markets, maritime security, international trade and supply chains.

During the meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the effective implementation of all international conventions underpinning the GSP+ framework, underscoring the country’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with the European Union.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now