Rising River Chenab water levels trigger flood conditions at multiple barrages

LAHORE – Water levels in the Chenab River continue to rise, with flood conditions persisting at several key locations, according to the Irrigation Department.

Officials said Head Marala is experiencing a high-level flood, where water inflow has exceeded 275,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded at 258,000 cusecs.

At Khanki Barrage, a medium-level flood is underway, with water inflow measured at 144,903 cusecs and outflow at 139,503 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Qadirabad Barrage is also facing a high-level flood, where inflow has reached 158,539 cusecs, while outflow stands at 143,539 cusecs.

The Irrigation Department said it is closely monitoring the situation along the Chenab River and has directed all relevant authorities to remain on high alert as water levels continue to rise.