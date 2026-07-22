Gold Price in Pakistan hits Rs433,836 as global bullion rally continues

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their record-breaking climb, with per-tola rate surging to Rs433,836 after fresh gains in the international bullion market drove local prices sharply higher.

As per local market rates, the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs4,600 per tola, taking it to a staggering Rs433,836. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed Rs3,944, reaching Rs371,944.

Gold/Silver Increase New Price Gold (24K) Per Tola +Rs4,600 Rs433,836 Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams +Rs3,944 Rs371,944 International Gold (Per Ounce) +$46 $4,114 Silver Per Tola +Rs7 Rs6,403

The latest increase comes just a day after another major jump, when gold surged Rs4,700 per tola on Tuesday to settle at Rs429,236, highlighting the relentless upward momentum in the precious metals market.

The rally was driven by a strong performance in the international market, where gold gained $46 per ounce to trade at $4,114 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The continued rise in global bullion prices has directly translated into higher rates for buyers across Pakistan.

Silver also joined the upward trend, with its price increasing by Rs7 per tola to Rs6,403, reflecting broader strength in the precious metals market.