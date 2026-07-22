Pakistan asks US for $10 billion support facility to ease economic pressures

WASHINGTON – Pakistan has approached the United States for a proposed $10 billion exchange stabilization arrangement aimed at strengthening its foreign exchange reserves, international media reported on Wednesday.

The request seeks a bilateral support facility between Islamabad and Washington with a possible duration of up to five years. If approved, the arrangement could help Pakistan increase foreign exchange reserves, provide support to the rupee, and reduce dependence on external financing sources.

The move comes as Pakistan continues implementing economic reforms under its International Monetary Fund program, including tighter fiscal and monetary measures.

The request follows Pakistan’s recent diplomatic engagement in efforts related to the Iran conflict, which has increased its international visibility and raised expectations of expanded cooperation with global partners, including the United States.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary, Mr. Scott Bessent, in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted Pakistan’s journey from macroeconomic stabilization to sustainable, export-led growth, while noting the economy’s vulnerability to regional geopolitical developments.

Senator Aurangzeb sought greater U.S. support for Pakistan’s road to market, underpinned by improved access to international capital markets, higher foreign exchange reserves, and enhanced sovereign credit ratings.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation, promoting greater U.S. investment, and advancing strategic projects.