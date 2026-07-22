Indian Youth alleges Rs40,000 offer to defend Modi amid CJP Jantar Mantar Protest

NEW DELHI – The Indian political battle has taken a fresh turn as the Modi government is fueling propaganda to curb dissent.

As thousands of students and Sikh group members land in the Indian capital, Indian youth claimed he was offered Rs40,000 by a marketing agency to produce a pro-Modi video and counter the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, sparking renewed anger over alleged paid campaigns to shape public opinion.

🚨🇮🇳 INDIAN YOUTH CJP PROTESTER EXPOSES INDIAN GOVT AND ARMY PR OFFERS Indian BJP government is offering paid PR campaigns to create videos supporting the government and opposing youth protests across India. After firing on protesters, Indian Army offering money for PR videos. pic.twitter.com/7N20SxWf0N — Zard si Gana (@ZardSi) July 22, 2026

According to the viral video, the young man alleged that he received an email from a marketing agency offering him INR 40,000 in exchange for publishing a pro-government video. He claimed the agency promised to provide a ready-made script instructing him to portray the protests as harmful to the country’s interests while highlighting the Modi government’s performance in a positive light.

The individual questioned the source of funding behind such alleged campaigns, asking whether public money was being used to finance efforts aimed at shaping public opinion. He also raised concerns over the alleged use of state institutions against critics of the government.

The clip went viral, and users linked alleged offer to what they described as an organized PR campaign in favor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several posts claimed the campaign was launched to influence public perception following the nationwide student-led protests.

The controversy also reignited criticism of prominent pro-government commentators, with social media users alleging that Godi media run narratives are losing credibility among masses and that authorities are now attempting to counter growing dissent through paid online content.