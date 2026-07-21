Pakistani woman gives birth to 5 Babies at once; 3 Baby Girls and 2 Boys

QUETTA – A Pakistani woman has given birth to quintuplets, three baby girls and two baby boys, in a rare delivery at a private hospital in Quetta. Doctors placed all five newborns in special care for 10 days as a precaution.

A wave of celebration swept through the family in Balochistan’s capital Quetta. The extraordinary birth drew widespread attention, not only because of its rarity but also because the family already had three children. With the arrival of the five newborns, the couple’s family has now grown to eight children.

کوئٹہ کے رہائشی کے ہاں 5 بچوں کی پیدائش ، بچوں میں 3 بیٹیاں اور دو بیٹے شامل

شہری کے ہاں پہلے سے تین بچے تھے، اب بچوں کی تعداد 8 ہوگئی

بچوں کی پیدائش پرائیوٹ اسپتال میں ہوئی

پانچوں بچوں کو دس دن تک خصوصی نگہداشت میں رکھا جائے گا، ڈاکٹرز pic.twitter.com/ATZLNQ2MKg — Daily Khabardar Quetta (@KhabardarDaily) July 21, 2026

Doctors overseeing the delivery said all five babies are currently in special neonatal care, where they will remain under close medical observation for the next 10 days as a precautionary measure. Medical experts noted that the monitoring is essential to ensure the babies continue to develop safely during their first days of life.

Multiple births of this scale are uncommon but not unprecedented. Similar cases have been reported in Pakistan in recent years.

Last year, a woman from Baldia Town, Karachi, gave birth to five babies after 29 weeks of pregnancy. According to doctors, all five infants were born prematurely and required specialized medical care. Another remarkable case was reported in Bannu, where a woman delivered quintuplets, including three boys and two girls.

Peshawar witnessed rare quintuplet birth last year, with a woman welcoming three girls and two boys in a single delivery. Medical experts say that while multiple births continue to occur across Pakistan and around the world each year, successful deliveries involving five babies at once remain exceptionally rare and require intensive medical supervision for both the mother and the newborns.