Pakistani Freelancers Earn Record $1.76 Billion in FY26 as Digital Economy Expands

KARACHI – Pakistani freelancers generated a record $1.76 billion in foreign exchange during the fiscal year 2025-26, registering a sharp 78 per cent increase compared to the $984 million earned in the previous fiscal year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The surge highlights the growing role of Pakistan’s digital workforce in supporting the country’s economy through online services, technology-based work, and global freelancing platforms.

According to SBP data, IT freelancers contributed $1.16 billion in FY26, representing a 49 per cent increase over FY25. The sector recorded an increase of around $385 million over the previous year.

Meanwhile, earnings from non-IT freelancers jumped significantly to $592 million, compared with $205 million in FY25. The segment witnessed an impressive growth of 188 per cent, adding nearly $387 million to export earnings.

Freelancing becomes a key contributor to Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin said the freelancing sector has become an important contributor to the country’s economy by improving foreign exchange inflows and expanding the tax base.

He said Pakistan’s freelance community had developed into a major driver of economic growth, with digital workers now generating export revenues that have surpassed several traditional sectors.

“Pakistani freelancers are not only improving their own livelihoods through talent and hard work, but are also contributing to the development of a more productive, skilled and digitally empowered workforce,” Amin said.

Industry estimates suggest that Pakistan currently has around three million full-time and part-time freelancers, making it one of the largest freelancing markets in the world.

Demand for digital skills training rises

PAFLA President and CEO Dr Imran Batada highlighted the importance of expanding digital skills training programmes to prepare young Pakistanis for opportunities in global freelancing and online businesses.

He said improving access to training in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and emerging technologies could help reduce unemployment, improve incomes, and increase the country’s digital exports.

“Pakistan’s skilled workforce is one of our greatest national assets,” Dr Batada said.

He urged freelancers to move beyond individual projects and focus on building startups, registered companies, and long-term digital businesses.

According to him, continuous skills development and adaptation to evolving technological trends would be essential to transforming Pakistan’s freelance sector into a sustainable digital economy.

Dr Batada also appreciated government initiatives supporting freelancers through skills development programmes and favourable tax policies, saying these measures could further accelerate growth in Pakistan’s technology and digital services sector.