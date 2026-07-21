Azad Kashmir Elections in Three Phases from July 27 with No Delay

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) unveiled new three-phase schedule for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, rejecting calls to postpone the polls and reaffirming its commitment to holding elections on time.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal announced that polling will begin in Mirpur Division on July 27, followed by voting in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 constituencies reserved for Jammu and Kashmir refugees residing in Pakistan on August 2. The final phase of polling in the Poonch Division will take place on August 10.

Election Commission said results of each phase will be announced on the very same day, with vote counting completed and official results released by the evening after polling concludes. Ruling out demands to defer the elections, the Commission said the polls would go ahead according to schedule as all preparations have been completed. It pledged to ensure transparent, independent and peaceful elections across the territory.

Explaining the decision to split voting into three stages, Justice Mughal said the revised schedule was designed to strengthen administrative arrangements, improve election management and facilitate a smoother polling process. He said the phased approach would allow authorities to deploy security personnel more effectively, manage election staff efficiently and enhance monitoring of the electoral process.

Election Commission urged political parties, candidates and voters to strictly follow the election code of conduct, maintain a peaceful campaign environment and cooperate with election authorities to ensure the democratic process proceeds without disruption.

AJK Legislative Assembly election will cover 45 general seats, including 13 seats in the Mirpur Division, 21 seats in the Muzaffarabad Division and refugee constituencies combined, and 11 seats in the Poonch Division, with polling spread over three key dates before the final electoral picture emerges in August.