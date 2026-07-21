Get 70cc Bike on Easy Installments in Pakistan with only Rs125 Daily

Bikes prices continue to go up in pakistan with no relief expected in prices amid increase in production cost and massive taxes. For millions struggling with soaring prices, getting a new bikes has long seemed out of reach. But a new financing plans put a United US-70 motorcycle within reach for as little as Rs125 in daily savings.

With these easy installment schemes, United US-70 carries estimated cash price of around Rs111,000, although prices may vary slightly depending on the city, dealer, and prevailing market conditions. Financing packages are structured around this price, while the final profit rate, processing fee, and other charges depend on each bank’s policy and the applicant’s financial profile.

Under financing plans, customers opting for 15% down payment (Rs16,650) will pay an estimated monthly installment of Rs4,493, equivalent to saving around Rs150 per day. Those choosing the 30% down payment option (around Rs33,300) can reduce their monthly installment to nearly Rs3,700, requiring daily savings of Rs125 only.

The schemes also offer roadmap for people who do not yet have the initial payment. Saving Rs200 a day would allow customers to have 15% down payment in about 83 days, while the 30% down payment can be built in around 167 days, or nearly five and a half months.

Interested applicants can visit local banks or submit an application through online platforms. To qualify for financing, applicants generally must be between 21 and 60 years of age, provide proof of a regular income, submit a valid CNIC, furnish six months of bank statements, and, where applicable, provide a salary slip or employment certificate. Approval is also subject to the bank’s credit assessment.

The application process involves submitting the required documents, undergoing income and credit verification, and receiving a delivery order upon approval. Customers can then collect their motorcycle from authorized United Motorcycles dealerships located in major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and other parts of the country.