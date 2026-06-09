Honda CD70, CG125, and CB150 Expected Prices in Pakistan after New Taxes in Budget 2026-27

Pakistanis are already paying heavy taxes on petrol, and now government wants more at time of purchase too. This is layered on top of existing sales tax, excise duty, withholding tax, and registration fees. Even a few thousand rupees matters a lot when monthly incomes are tight. For tens of thousands, this directly raises their cost of doing business.

As most people cannot easily switch to electric bikes because of higher upfront cost, limited range, charging infrastructure, and parts availability, prices of petrol bikes are expected to go up from July 2026.

In Budget 2026-27, Sharif led government is considering raising Climate Support Levy on petrol-powered vehicles from 1% to 3%, and all bikes includuing Honda CD70 and CG125 will get expensive.

Model and Variant Current Price Expected Price Expected Hike Honda CD 70 159,900 163,000 3,100 Honda CG 125 238,500 243,000 4,500 Honda CB 150F 503,900 514,000 10,100 Honda CG 150 459,900 469,000 9,100 Honda CD Dream 170,900 174,000 3,100 CG 125 Special Edition 286,900 293,000 6,100 CG 125 Special Edition Gold 296,900 303,000 6,100 CB 125F 396,900 405,000 8,100 Pridor 211,900 216,000 4,100

The potential increase comes at a time when consumers are already grappling with high fuel prices and multiple taxes linked to vehicle ownership and usage. Buyers currently pay various duties and taxes when purchasing and operating motorcycles, making any additional burden particularly significant for middle- and lower-income households.

Manufacturers are expected to revise their price lists if the tax proposal becomes law, although no official notifications have been issued so far.

The final decision will be made by federal government in Budget 2026-27. Until then, motorcycle buyers across the country will be watching closely to see whether the budget brings relief, or a fresh financial hit.