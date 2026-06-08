Suzuki Alto price in Pakistan to jump by up to Rs65,000 after Budget 2026-27

KARACHI – For households in Pakistan, owning a new car remained not to easy as prices continue to climb year after year. As Budget 2026–27 discussions take shape, the situation could become even tougher.

New proposed taxes and levies on petrol vehicles are expected to push prices higher once again, adding fresh pressure on an already stretched entry-level market. If implemented, these changes may make it even harder for first-time buyers to step into car ownership, turning the dream of owning a small family car into an even more expensive goal

Famous entry level Pakistani car Suzuki Alto is bracing for fresh turbulence as Budget 2026 discussions hint at possible hike in Climate Support Levy on petrol vehicles. The levy on petrol cars up to 1300cc may be increased from 1% to 3%. If approved, the change would directly inflate ex-factory prices across the segment, with the Suzuki Alto expected to feel the impact most sharply.

For a vehicle that long served as “first car” for thousands of Pakistani households, even a small revision in price carries heavy consequences.

Alto Expected prices in Pakistan

Variant Current Price Expected Price Alto VXR 2,994,861 3,054,000 Alto VXR AGS 3,166,480 3,229,000 Alto VXL AGS 3,326,446 3,392,000

While the percentage hike may appear modest on paper, the impact is far more intense in Pakistan’s budget car segment, where buyers often depend on tight financing plans, monthly installments, and long booking queues just to afford ownership.

Officials argue proposed levy increase is part of a broader push to discourage fossil fuel dependence and accelerate the shift toward hybrid and electric vehicles.

If approved, the Budget 2026 proposal could once again push Suzuki Alto further out of reach, tightening pressure on an already struggling middle and lower-middle-income buyer segment.