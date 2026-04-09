Alto now available with 12.5pc Financing, Inclusive Insurance Benefits

ISLAMABAD – For many aspiring car owners, buying first vehicle often feels like a distant dream, until now. Pak Suzuki Motor Company stepped in with a limited-time offer that makes Suzuki Alto more accessible than ever.

With low financing and insurance benefits including a tracker, buyers can not only manage their payments more easily but also enjoy priority delivery, skipping the usual long waits.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company rolled out limited-time car financing offer designed to make vehicle ownership easier than ever. The promotion not only provides attractive financing but also guarantees priority delivery on all models, including fan favorites like the Alto, Cultus, and Swift.

Customers can now secure a Suzuki with a fixed financing markup of 12.5%, while comprehensive insurance is available at just 1.5%, including a tracker as part of the package, bringing both affordability and security to one unbeatable deal.

With this offer, customers can expect faster, priority delivery, ensuring they get their vehicles without the usual wait. The financing is offered in partnership with Habib Bank Limited, providing structured payment plans with competitive rates tailored to make ownership more accessible.

Pak Suzuki and Habib Bank said the offer is all about convenience, affordability, and peace of mind for buyers. Interested customers are urged to contact authorized Suzuki dealerships or the bank for details on eligibility, installment plans, and full terms and conditions.