Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs444,336 in Pakistan amid global rally

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices once again bounced back in both international and local markets after massive losses amid global uncertainity.

In the global market, gold jumped by $43.70 per ounce, pushing the price to a staggering $4,219 per ounce, marking another strong rally in the precious metal. The price per tola rose by Rs4,370, reaching a new level of Rs444,336 per tola. Similarly, 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs3,933, settling at Rs379,880.

Gold Price Today

Metal Unit Price Change New Price Gold (Global) Per ounce +$43.70 $4,219 Gold (Pakistan) Per tola +Rs4,370 Rs444,336 Gold (Pakistan) 10 grams +Rs3,933 Rs379,880 Silver (Pakistan) Per tola +Rs200 Rs7,279

Silver also followed the upward trend, becoming more expensive by Rs200 per tola, with the new rate standing at Rs7,279.

This latest surge comes just a day after an already dramatic spike in prices. Previously, 24-karat gold per tola had surged by Rs7,250, reaching Rs439,966, while 10 grams had jumped by Rs6,525 to hit Rs375,947.

Market observers say the relentless rise in global gold prices is directly fueling local market increases, intensifying pressure on consumers and making precious metals increasingly unaffordable for many buyers.